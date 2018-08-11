Humour
Let me count the ways maths literacy is failing
South Africans are extremely poor at estimating. And it's all because we don't know how to count in the first place
12 August 2018 - 00:00
South Africans are extremely poor at estimating. And it's all because we don't know how to count in the first place
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.