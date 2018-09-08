'Father, forgive me' - The story of a mother who killed her own son

On September 12 2007, Ellen Pakkies from lavender Hill strangled her 20-year-old tik-addict son. The judge sentenced her to community service for her crime, which inspired a book, a play, and now a film

The story of Ellen Pakkies is not unique. She was failed by the system meant to protect her. Social workers, police officers and court officials all failed her. She was failed by the parents tasked with loving her. Pakkies had been raped since the age of four. She grew up in a house where both parents were alcoholics.