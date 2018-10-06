Movies
'The House with a Clock in its Walls' is not a typical kids' flick
This family-friendly movie is fun, witty, dark and entertaining, but grown-ups may struggle a little
07 October 2018 - 00:00
This family-friendly movie is fun, witty, dark and entertaining, but grown-ups may struggle a little
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.