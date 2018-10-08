First female Doctor Who on S11, doing her own stunts & shooting in SA

Season 11 of Doctor Who, the world's longest running sci-fi series, hits SA's small screens today.

And, for the first time in the show's 55 year history, Doctor Who — a super-smart force of nature who can change appearance (and gender) by regenerating when near death — will be a woman.

"If you’ve never seen the show before, this is a great season to start with. It doesn’t need an encyclopaedic knowledge of Doctor Who to get into it," says Jodie Whittaker, who stars as the iconic title character.

We caught up with Whittaker to chat about what Whovians can expect from the new season, what it was like shooting part of the series in South Africa, and the challenges of doing her own stunts.

What do Whovians have to look forward to in season 11?

If you’re a fan of the show already, it’s got everything you'd expect. It’s got new monsters, it’s got fantastic new worlds.It’s also got worlds that we’re familiar with, but are maybe seen from different points of view.

It honours everything that has gone before, but it then has a different burst of energy with all the new cast members.

This season features 10 stand-alone episodes; you have a huge series character arc for many of the characters, but if you come in at episode five, you’ll get a stand-alone story which feels like a film.

How did you decide what kind of Doctor you were going to be?

It’s easier than it sounds, because it’s all in the writing. All those wonderful layers and characterisations are given to you on a plate in the writing. But there are no rules with it; you’re not limited to a time period or a certain etiquette and you can play it how you want, so it was fun and playful.

How long did it take for you to settle into the role?

The thing that’s really helpful in episode one is being in Peter Capaldi [the previous Doctor Who's] costume for 95% of it and feeling like I was literally in someone else’s shoes. So I felt as if I was continually trying to discover things and I suppose settle in.

