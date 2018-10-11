Jodie Whittaker, Jennifer Garner, Thandie Newton shine in new series to stream on Showmax this month
Your next series addiction is probably on this list
From new seasons of fan favourites to brand-new shows you won’t find anywhere else, here are all the series that have been added to Showmax this October 2018.
1. AP Bio, season 1 | First on Showmax
Jack is a brilliant philosophy professor, but his dream job is stolen. So he takes a job at a high school - but not to teach. No, he’s gonna use his genius students to get revenge and save his career in this hilarious new comedy.
2. Channel Zero, season 2 - No-End House | First on Showmax
The creepy horror anthology returns, this time with a tale about a woman looking for answers about her past in a strange house where every room is a nightmare - and there's no escape ... Don't watch this alone!
3. Doctor Who, season 11 | First on Showmax, express
The great Time Lord, Doctor Who, is back to travel the strange universe in the blue-box time machine called the Tardis. For the first time the doctor is a woman (Jodie Whittaker) and she's not pulling any punches in the most exciting season yet!
New episodes land every Monday, express from the UK.
Jennifer Garner leads a stellar cast in this HBO original about an obsessively organised woman who arranges a birthday camping trip where she tries to aggressively control everything. But the others have different plans ...
Planned release date: Monday October 15 2018. New episodes land every Monday, express from the US.
5. The Royals, seasons 1-3
At face value Queen Helena and King Simon are in charge of a classy royal family. But behind the scenes there is always trouble, especially when the heir to the throne dies in an accident. Power, intrigue, scandal, it's all here.
6. The Bold Type, season 1
Three friends fought their way up the magazine world and are now finally making their mark. But that is just the start of a lot of drama, excitement and romance in this edgy, funny, intense and heartwarming comedy drama series.
7. Criminal Minds, seasons 1-12
They are elite investigators, hunting down the most dangerous and predatory of criminals. Now enjoy this award-winning crime-forensics series from the start, with all the grisly twists and turns that made it a worldwide success.
8. Shut Eye
What happens when a con man gets a conscience? Charlie has been pretending to be a psychic when a blow to the head changes his mind - literally! Alas, that might be a problem with his shady boss in this excellent thriller...
9. HBO's Westworld, season 2
Starting right after the bloody climax of the first season, the survivors of the Westworld massacre fight for survival. But the androids are now realising that things are not as simple as they thought in this brilliant new season.
10. Sleep Tight, season 1
You won't get a wink of sleep after watching this chilling new anthology. Technology and terror meet as a woman documents the creepy encounters of other people. But while she progresses, the horror starts coming after her too ...
11. The White Queen
It's 1464 and two British royal houses are caught in a blood feud over who should rule. Love, lust, dreams and ambition tangle in a bloody conflict where everyone is a pawn trying to be the kingmaker in this thrilling adult drama.
