New spy thriller Condor is a gripping tale of conspiracy
Starring Max Irons and Brendan Fraser, this addictive series is a must-watch
In the tense thriller series Condor, CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons, whom you may recognise as King Edward IV in The White Queen … and yes, he is the son of Jeremy Irons) goes on the run after his entire team is assassinated.
He soon learns that those he thought were his enemies might be his only allies.
It’s remake of a movie that’s a remake of a book
The series is a modern take on the 1970s film Three Days of the Condor, starring Robert Redford, which was itself based on the spy novels Six Days of the Condor by James Grady.
Expect twists and turns as Turner uncovers what’s really going on at the CIA after his work gets his colleagues killed and he’s blamed for the crime. He must work quickly to find out who is behind a frightening plan that threatens millions of lives.
'You never know how deep the well is'
In an interview with Collider, Max Irons revealed how deep the conspiracy went. "It’s very far-reaching,” he said.
“He starts to put it together, but it takes him a while. Joe’s initial responsibility is just to survive and evaluate the immediate landscape around him. That’s the best he can do.
“As the show progress, especially in the later episodes, he starts to get a sense of what’s what, but even then, it’s very hard. When you throw a stone into a well, you never know quite how deep the well is. There’s no real way to come to a concrete answer with these things, as far as who’s behind what.
“The priority for him is pure survival, in the beginning."
'Fraser absolutely kills'
Some big names back up Irons in Condor, including Brendan Fraser as the villain Nathan Fowler. Indiewire praised Fraser’s performance as an excellent bad guy: “Fowler is the first character we meet in the pilot, as he buries a bag of dead prairie dogs in the middle of a Navajo reservation (which is even more eerie than it sounds), and he goes after what he wants aggressively.
“Though flashbacks in episode 2 give him a somewhat empathetic backstory (and a scene that Fraser absolutely kills), Fowler is very much a bad dude.”
