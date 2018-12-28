Movies & Series
Binge if you dare! 13 of the creepiest horror movies & series of 2018
Our resident horror buffs have rounded up this year's best for an epic holiday scare fest
The end is nigh ... at least for 2018.
While, for some, the end of a year is full of merriment, Christmas baubles and champagne, others prefer a darker edge to their entertainment. So, for those wanting to curl up with a creepy horror movie rather than a cheerful festive film, we have the list for you.
We bring you some of the best series and movies that gripped our screens in 2018. To help you decide whether it might be too scary for you, the TimesLIVE team (complete with horror buffs, wusses and pillow grabbers) have given each a rating out of 10*.
1. THE NUN
Who doesn't like/loathe a creepy, demonic nun to chase away that Christmas cheer? The latest instalment of The Conjuring franchise saw us head back in time to meet the demon nun that terrorised the Warrens in the sequel.
If you're a little confused where this film fits into the ever-expanding series, then watch this informative timeline video. If you just want to be creeped out, hit play and grab a cushion.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
2. STRANGER THINGS S2
Season two of the popular science-fiction horror series saw us return to Hawkins, Indiana, a year after the traumatic events of the first season. As our favourite band of kids try to get back to normal, something decidedly unnatural is starting to bubble beneath the surface. If you haven't watched the first season, stop right now and go to Netflix! Kidding! Keep reading THEN go watch it.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
3. THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
Based on an iconic novel of the same name, this Netflix series tells the tale of five siblings who grew up in the most haunted house in America and (mostly) lived to tell the tale. It's said this series even gave horror legend Stephen King goosebumps. (Read a more in-depth review of The Haunting of Hill House.)
TimesLIVE Rating: 8
4. WINCHESTER
If we had a series about a haunted house, then it's only fair that a movie about the most haunted house in the world joins the list. Built by Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester rifle fortune, it's a house that knows no end as construction takes place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the eccentric heiress isn't building it for herself. She is building a prison for the slain and one ghost in particular is out for blood.
TimesLIVE Rating: 6
5. A QUIET PLACE
We dare you to shout or drop a book while your friends are watching this movie. In a world where anything above a whisper can get you killed, a family has learnt to survive by cocooning themselves in silence. But what happens when that silence is broken?
TimesLIVE Rating: 9
6. HEREDITARY
When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. Depending on how closely you're watching, this movie may leave you puzzled, disturbed and shocked. So have fun! (Read a more in-depth review of Hereditary.)
TimesLIVE Rating: 8
7. ANNIHILATION
This Netflix science-fiction horror movie centres around a scientist who embarks on a dangerous journey into a mysterious phenomenon to find her husband who vanished during a secret mission. This movie may leave you with more questions than answers.
TimesLIVE Rating: 5
8. THE LODGERS
This Irish gothic horror tale is about a family curse that has confined orphaned twins Rachel and Edward to their home as punishment for their ancestors’ sins. Breaking the rules in this house, however, will get you more than a slap on the wrist, incurring the wrath of a sinister presence that inhabits the house after midnight.
TimesLIVE Rating: 6
9. THE RITUAL
This British horror film set in the Scandinavian wilderness will make you glad you chose to stay indoors. As four friends try to overcome a devastating loss, they find what was meant to be a healing trip has turned into a nightmare journey into the mysterious forests of Norse legend.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
10. HALLOWEEN
If you loved the original Halloween but shuddered at the poor sequels that have been churned out ever since Michael Myers tried to kill off his sitter back in the original, then celebrate! This is less a remake than a reboot, pretending all those movies never happened, as it sets itself up as the official sequel. And did we mention Jamie Lee Curtis is back? All hail the scream queen.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
11. INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY
Is it strange that the Insidious films seem to get better with each new film? Unusual for a horror series where the churn often results in poorer quality outings with each new film (see Halloween above). Psychic Elise Rainer returns to battle evil in this latest instalment, only this time the evil is closer to home ... literally. Rainer and her geeky band return to her childhood home where a malevolent entity is waiting for her.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
12. VERONICA
But it has subtitles, you complain. A true horror fan will know that some of the best horror has been coming out of non-English speaking countries of late. But for the sake of those who don't want to read and be scared at the same time, we limited our choice to this Spanish film that some found too disturbing to finish. Now that piqued your curiosity, didn't it? Veronica is about a teen girl who finds herself besieged by an evil supernatural force after she played Ouija with two classmates.
TimesLIVE Rating: 7
13. CARGO
Zombies are not really in style anymore. But when the producer of The Babadook decides to play in the genre, you know it's going to be good. This is the story of a man and his infant daughter who are stranded in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in rural Australia. When he becomes infected, the countdown begins for him to find someone to protect her before he changes into one of the walking dead.
TimesLIVE Rating: 6
* Rating based on quality of film, fear factor and general creepiness.