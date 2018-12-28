IN PICTURES | Icons we lost in 2018
From musicians to fashion designers, we lost some amazing talents, many of them, sadly, to suicide, this year
28 December 2018 - 09:45
By Zola Zingithwa
HHP
The musician made motswako fashionable and paved the way for many rappers who followed him. Although he had opened up about his depression, it was still a shock when he committed suicide in November.
Image:
Daily Sun/Robert Tlapu via Gallo Images
CHEF ANTHONY BOURDAIN
The beloved American celebrity chef, TV personality and author, shocked the world when he committed suicide in June. However, his travel and food shows are as popular as ever, inspiring people the world over to be culinary adventurers.
Image:
Jacky Ghossein, Fairfax Media via Getty Images
HUGH MASEKELA
The world-renowned trumpeter died in January, two months away from his 79th birthday, and South Africa mourned. His song 'Thuma Mina' has been quoted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as call for the nation to rise to a better future.
Image:
Judith Burrows/Getty Images
STAN LEE
The creator of many of Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes died in November at the age of 95. His legacy will live on through the adventures of the many comic book characters he created, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Hulk.
Image:
Evan Hurd/Corbis via Getty Images
VERNE TROYER
Mini-Me to Mike Meyers’s Austin Powers, Verne Troyer’s character was central to the series. He committed suicide in April.
Image:
Jesse Grant/WireImage
MAC MILLER
The American rapper, singer and record producer, died of an accidental drug overdose in September at the age of just 26. He has just been nominated for his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album.
Image:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
HUBERT DE GIVENCHY
The man who founded the French couture fashion label House of Givenchy died in March. Two months later, Meghan Markle chose Givenchy to create her wedding dress, which was seen on TV screens around the world.
Image:
John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
ARETHA FRANKLIN
The Queen of Soul sadly passed away this year. A documentary about the singer's life will be released next year.
Image:
Paul Natkin/Getty Images
BURT REYNOLDS
The veteran actor died in September at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack. He was also a producer and a director and rocked his famous moustache into his golden years.
Image:
Art Zelin/Getty Images
DJ AVICII
The talented musician experienced success at such a young age that by the time he was 27, he was announcing his retirement. Two years later, on April 20, he committed suicide.
Image:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
PROKID
The musician brought a local flavour to South African hip hop by rapping in his home language and kasi slang. At the times of his death in August, he was remembered as the “number one Soweto boy”.
Image:
Thabo Moloto via Gallo Images
STEPHAN HAWKING
The theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death in March. His success, despite his physical challenges, along with his wicked sense of humour and cameo appearances in everything from 'The Simpsons' to 'The Big Bang Theory' made him a pop culture icon.
Image:
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
KATE SPADE
The American designer, famous for her handbags, committed suicide in June at the age of 55, leaving the fashion world mourning for another talent gone too soon.
Image:
David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images