IN PICTURES | Icons we lost in 2018

STEPHAN HAWKING The theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death in March. His success, despite his physical challenges, along with his wicked sense of humour and cameo appearances in everything from 'The Simpsons' to 'The Big Bang Theory' made him a pop culture icon.

Image: Santi Visalli/Getty Images