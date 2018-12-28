Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Icons we lost in 2018

From musicians to fashion designers, we lost some amazing talents, many of them, sadly, to suicide, this year

28 December 2018 - 09:45 By Zola Zingithwa
The musician made motswako fashionable and paved the way for many rappers who followed him. Although he had opened up about his depression, it was still a shock when he committed suicide in November.
HHP The musician made motswako fashionable and paved the way for many rappers who followed him. Although he had opened up about his depression, it was still a shock when he committed suicide in November.
Image: Daily Sun/Robert Tlapu via Gallo Images
The beloved American celebrity chef, TV personality and author, shocked the world when he committed suicide in June. However, his travel and food shows are as popular as ever, inspiring people the world over to be culinary adventurers.
CHEF ANTHONY BOURDAIN The beloved American celebrity chef, TV personality and author, shocked the world when he committed suicide in June. However, his travel and food shows are as popular as ever, inspiring people the world over to be culinary adventurers.
Image: Jacky Ghossein, Fairfax Media via Getty Images
The world-renowned trumpeter died in January, two months away from his 79th birthday, and South Africa mourned. His song 'Thuma Mina' has been quoted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as call for the nation to rise to a better future.
HUGH MASEKELA The world-renowned trumpeter died in January, two months away from his 79th birthday, and South Africa mourned. His song 'Thuma Mina' has been quoted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as call for the nation to rise to a better future.
Image: Judith Burrows/Getty Images
The creator of many of Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes died in November at the age of 95. His legacy will live on through the adventures of the many comic book characters he created, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Hulk.
STAN LEE The creator of many of Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes died in November at the age of 95. His legacy will live on through the adventures of the many comic book characters he created, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Hulk.
Image: Evan Hurd/Corbis via Getty Images
Mini-Me to Mike Meyers’s Austin Powers, Verne Troyer’s character was central to the series. He committed suicide in April.
VERNE TROYER Mini-Me to Mike Meyers’s Austin Powers, Verne Troyer’s character was central to the series. He committed suicide in April.
Image: Jesse Grant/WireImage
The American rapper, singer and record producer, died of an accidental drug overdose in September at the age of just 26. He has just been nominated for his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album.
MAC MILLER The American rapper, singer and record producer, died of an accidental drug overdose in September at the age of just 26. He has just been nominated for his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The man who founded the French couture fashion label House of Givenchy died in March. Two months later, Meghan Markle chose Givenchy to create her wedding dress, which was seen on TV screens around the world.
HUBERT DE GIVENCHY The man who founded the French couture fashion label House of Givenchy died in March. Two months later, Meghan Markle chose Givenchy to create her wedding dress, which was seen on TV screens around the world.
Image: John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Queen of Soul sadly passed away this year. A documentary about the singer's life will be released next year.
ARETHA FRANKLIN The Queen of Soul sadly passed away this year. A documentary about the singer's life will be released next year.
Image: Paul Natkin/Getty Images
The veteran actor died in September at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack. He was also a producer and a director and rocked his famous moustache into his golden years.
BURT REYNOLDS The veteran actor died in September at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack. He was also a producer and a director and rocked his famous moustache into his golden years.
Image: Art Zelin/Getty Images
The talented musician experienced success at such a young age that by the time he was 27, he was announcing his retirement. Two years later, on April 20, he committed suicide.
DJ AVICII The talented musician experienced success at such a young age that by the time he was 27, he was announcing his retirement. Two years later, on April 20, he committed suicide.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The musician brought a local flavour to South African hip hop by rapping in his home language and kasi slang. At the times of his death in August, he was remembered as the “number one Soweto boy”.
PROKID The musician brought a local flavour to South African hip hop by rapping in his home language and kasi slang. At the times of his death in August, he was remembered as the “number one Soweto boy”.
Image: Thabo Moloto via Gallo Images
The theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death in March. His success, despite his physical challenges, along with his wicked sense of humour and cameo appearances in everything from 'The Simpsons' to 'The Big Bang Theory' made him a pop culture icon.
STEPHAN HAWKING The theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author was the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death in March. His success, despite his physical challenges, along with his wicked sense of humour and cameo appearances in everything from 'The Simpsons' to 'The Big Bang Theory' made him a pop culture icon.
Image: Santi Visalli/Getty Images
The American designer, famous for her handbags, committed suicide in June at the age of 55, leaving the fashion world mourning for another talent gone too soon.
KATE SPADE The American designer, famous for her handbags, committed suicide in June at the age of 55, leaving the fashion world mourning for another talent gone too soon.
Image: David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lost stars and World Cup hot topics on Google in 2018

The World Cup topped a list of this year's hottest Google search topics that turned quickly to lost stars such as Avicii, Mac Miller and Stan Lee.
Lifestyle
16 days ago

SA chef's emotional 'love letter' to the late Anthony Bourdain

There have been many tributes to the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, but the most touching are undoubtedly those that have been penned by his ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

WATCH | Goodbyes that touched our hearts

2018 has been a tough year for South Africans as icons were lost.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hear them roar! 7 times lions showed us why they are royalty Travel
  2. Inside the business of SA's professional YouTubers Lifestyle
  3. Afropunk SA could soon be as big as its US counterpart, says founder Lifestyle
  4. 2018 has been a bumper year for brilliant movies. Here are 6 of the best Lifestyle
  5. How much SA's elite pay to have private chefs cook up festive feasts Food

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X