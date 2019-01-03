Famous Jozi jazz club The Orbit to close its doors

It is a sad day for live jazz music lovers in Johannesburg with The Orbit in Braamfontein announcing that it is closing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of The Orbit Live Music and Bistro. We have unfortunately not been able to overcome the financial constraints that we have found with running a live music venue like The Orbit,” the club said on Thursday.

The club opened its doors in March 2014.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their dedication and service, without whom The Orbit would not have been possible. Many of them have been with the venue since the beginning and have added their own characters to the character of the business.”