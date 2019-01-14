Turbo goodness on the Discovery Channel this January
The Discovery Channel is airing some of its most-loved car shows this month
January is the month to restart and refuel your engines for the year ahead. While you sort out your new year’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead, Discovery Channel has your entertainment sorted. This month the channel is dropping some of their most loved Turbo shows for the petrol heads.
There are custom-designed cars then there are Chad Hiltz aka Bad Chad designed cars. Discovery Channel brings you Chad Hitlz the mad boss of builds, the master builder living the Canadian dream. Watch as Chad and his Green Goblin Customs team — shop manager and fiancé Jolene, son Colton, lifelong friend and builder Aaron, and mechanic Alex — build one-of-a-kind custom cars out of scraps of metal from the junkyard and turn them into award-winning vehicles.
Chad has also restored some classic vehicles, from a ‘51 Hazel made of aluminium to a ‘63 Valiant to a ‘71 Merc Capri.
Whatever the job, Chad has the creative vision to spot the potential in a rusty wreck and make something amazing out of what many would consider junk.
The show takes viewers through the challenges of building and restoring these cars and the team's patience, determination and muscle. Scott and Todd are such Trans Am fanatics that no project is too big for them.
Garage Rehab
If you are looking for an inspiring rags-to-riches story, then the Discovery Channel has just the treat for you in January: Garage Rehab with Richard Rawlings.
Rawlings travels the US in search of struggling automotive and motorcycle shops that are desperate for cash and on the brink of failure. He and his rehab team visit failing, rundown and disorganised shops in the hopes of helping the owners rebuild their businesses.
Watch as Rawlings and his team go on a motoring mission to save struggling garages from closing their doors.
Don’t miss Bad Chad Customs on Saturdays at 8pm and Garage Rehab on Fridays at 8pm on Discovery Channel (DStv 121) for your weekly dose of entertainment.
This article was paid for by the Discovery Channel.