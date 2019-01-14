Turbo goodness on the Discovery Channel this January

January is the month to restart and refuel your engines for the year ahead. While you sort out your new year’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead, Discovery Channel has your entertainment sorted. This month the channel is dropping some of their most loved Turbo shows for the petrol heads.

There are custom-designed cars then there are Chad Hiltz aka Bad Chad designed cars. Discovery Channel brings you Chad Hitlz the mad boss of builds, the master builder living the Canadian dream. Watch as Chad and his Green Goblin Customs team — shop manager and fiancé Jolene, son Colton, lifelong friend and builder Aaron, and mechanic Alex — build one-of-a-kind custom cars out of scraps of metal from the junkyard and turn them into award-winning vehicles.

Chad has also restored some classic vehicles, from a ‘51 Hazel made of aluminium to a ‘63 Valiant to a ‘71 Merc Capri.

Whatever the job, Chad has the creative vision to spot the potential in a rusty wreck and make something amazing out of what many would consider junk.