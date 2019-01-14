A picture of an egg just beat the record for most Instagram likes (yes, really)
Stop, what you're doing! This may just be the most important story you read today.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner previously held the record for the most likes on a single picture on Instagram, with a whopping 18 million double taps. But that record has been fried by an image of an egg. Yup, an egg.
On January 4 2019 Instagram profile @world_record_egg uploaded an image of a plain ol’ egg. It asked fans to double tap so that Miss Jenner’s record would be broken.
“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” read part of the caption.
And the humble, spotted-brown egg did just that.
It got more than 20 million likes, making it the current holder of the most liked Insta picture ever.
It was this picture of Kylie’s that previously dominated.
Never one to take defeat lightly, Kylie sent a message to the humble egg.
Happy 2019, fam!