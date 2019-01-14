A picture of an egg just beat the record for most Instagram likes (yes, really)

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner previously held the record for the most likes on a single picture on Instagram, with a whopping 18 million double taps. But that record has been fried by an image of an egg. Yup, an egg.

On January 4 2019 Instagram profile @world_record_egg uploaded an image of a plain ol’ egg. It asked fans to double tap so that Miss Jenner’s record would be broken.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” read part of the caption.

And the humble, spotted-brown egg did just that.