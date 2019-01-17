#101ThingsINeverDid shows Mzansi wants more romance in life
The social buzz around the trending hashtag points to a lack of romantic gestures (grand or otherwise) within the 21st-century dating scene
The current confessional hashtag trending on Twitter — #101ThingsINeverDid — has opened the floor for Mzansi to own up to all sorts of things from never having caught a plane to lack of sexual experience.
But one thing the social buzz around the hashtag points to is that there's an evidently a lack of romantic gestures (grand or otherwise) within the 21st-century dating scene.
Some users are wistfully tweeting tearful photos along with captions announcing that they've never had a baecation, a candlelit dinner or even a memorable Valentine's Day:
I've never had breakfast in bed after a sleep over at bae's place #101ThingsINeverDid pic.twitter.com/1thQJ79wzX— Dimakatso Likhama (@DLikhama) January 17, 2019
Never had a romantic dinner with candles #101ThingsINeverDid pic.twitter.com/GfiBZAS8xY— myfuzzy (@fuzzyfezeka) January 17, 2019
#101ThingsINeverDid A baecation😭— Michelle (@_ndebelegirl) January 17, 2019
I've never experienced a "date night" pic.twitter.com/lzTCMxPu7d
#101ThingsINeverDid— The Benedict🇧🇼 (@bennymolf) January 17, 2019
Never have I ever had the Valentine Romantic Experience. pic.twitter.com/mwXaHUqsaC
#101ThingsINeverDid— 🌼🌸IG:blackrose__27 (@rose_molale) January 17, 2019
I've never received " Why are you up so late" text, I hear it starts relationships pic.twitter.com/LUDfKqE4Sg
#101ThingsINeverDid never been in a matching outfit relationship 😥 pic.twitter.com/NfgS1w9XRP— Evidence bongwe (@MAEVIGP) January 16, 2019
#101ThingsINeverDid— Monde 🇿🇦 (@Monde_Sean) January 16, 2019
never reached the 'King Mina, Queen Yena' stage in a relationship pic.twitter.com/0zNhqZvB2g
Reading between the lines, it's fair to say that some of us need to up our #RelationshipGoals. With Valentine's Day only four weeks away, now's the time to start planning something spectacularly romantic to surprise that special someone.