101ThingsINeverDid shows Mzansi wants more romance in life

The current confessional hashtag trending on Twitter — #101ThingsINeverDid — has opened the floor for Mzansi to own up to all sorts of things from never having caught a plane to lack of sexual experience.

But one thing the social buzz around the hashtag points to is that there's an evidently a lack of romantic gestures (grand or otherwise) within the 21st-century dating scene.

Some users are wistfully tweeting tearful photos along with captions announcing that they've never had a baecation, a candlelit dinner or even a memorable Valentine's Day: