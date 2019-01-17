Lifestyle

#101ThingsINeverDid shows Mzansi wants more romance in life

The social buzz around the trending hashtag points to a lack of romantic gestures (grand or otherwise) within the 21st-century dating scene

17 January 2019 - 12:22 By Luke Bayett
Surprise flowers are the best kind.
Surprise flowers are the best kind.
Image: 123RF/vadimgozhda

The current confessional hashtag trending on Twitter — #101ThingsINeverDid — has opened the floor for Mzansi to own up to all sorts of things from never having caught a plane to lack of sexual experience.

But one thing the social buzz around the hashtag points to is that there's an evidently a lack of romantic gestures (grand or otherwise) within the 21st-century dating scene.

Some users are wistfully tweeting tearful photos along with captions announcing that they've never had a baecation, a candlelit dinner or even a memorable Valentine's Day:

Reading between the lines, it's fair to say that some of us need to up our #RelationshipGoals. With Valentine's Day only four weeks away, now's the time to start planning something spectacularly romantic to surprise that special someone. 

