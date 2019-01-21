Lifestyle

Beyond 'I have a dream': 5 profound quotes from Martin Luther King Jr

In honour of Martin Luther King Jr Day, we take a look at some of the most powerful quotes from this civil rights activist's lesser-known speeches

21 January 2019 - 00:00 By Zola Zingithwa
Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before crowd of 25,000 on March 25 1965 in Alabama, US.
Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before crowd of 25,000 on March 25 1965 in Alabama, US.
Image: Stephen F Somerstein/Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrates the life and achievements of the famous American civil rights activist, who was assassinated in 1968.

King is perhaps best known for his I Have a Dream speech. He delivered it to a crowd of about 250,000 in 1963, during a march on Washington. With many profound and quotable lines, it is not surprising the speech has stood the test of time.

However, the human rights icon gave many addresses in his life that were just as important and powerful.

Here are five quotes from speeches made by King which are also worth remembering:

Quote from 'I’ve Been to the Mountaintop', a speech which Martin Luther King Jr delivered on April 3 1968 in Memphis, US.
Image: Stephen Somerstein/Getty Images
Quote from 'Proud to be Maladjusted', a speech delivered by Martin Luther King Jr on December 18 1963 in Michigan, USA.
Image: Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images
Quote from the speech Martin Luther King delivered upon accepting the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10 1964 in Oslo, Norway.
Image: Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images
Quote from 'Our God is Marching On', a speech Martin Luther King Jr gave on March 25 1965 in Alabama,US.
Image: Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Quote from 'Beyond Vietnam - A Time to Break Silence', a speech which Martin Luther King Jr delivered on April 4 1967 in New York, US.
Image: J Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images

