Beyond 'I have a dream': 5 profound quotes from Martin Luther King Jr

Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrates the life and achievements of the famous American civil rights activist, who was assassinated in 1968.

King is perhaps best known for his I Have a Dream speech. He delivered it to a crowd of about 250,000 in 1963, during a march on Washington. With many profound and quotable lines, it is not surprising the speech has stood the test of time.

However, the human rights icon gave many addresses in his life that were just as important and powerful.

Here are five quotes from speeches made by King which are also worth remembering: