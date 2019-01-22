Watch wrestling’s real-life giant Andre the Giant on Showmax

Let’s start with a simple truth - yes, pro wrestling is scripted. That’s right, the sport that launched the career of Dwayne Johnson (better known by his wrestling moniker The Rock) and made household names out of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, The Ultimate Warrior and so many others, is fake. It’s an action soap opera.

Or is it? A new HBO documentary Andre The Giant gives a surprisingly candid peek behind the curtain. The story of Andre Roussimoff, who became one of pro wrestling’s most famous and best-loved stars, reveals some unexpected real-life plot twists.

The back story

Andre grew up in rural France and up until his mid-teens was a normal size. A hormone disorder, acromegaly, then began to turn his life upside down. Instead of growth tapering off at adulthood, Andre just kept getting bigger. He peaked at a reported seven-foot-four, weighing 225kg. The disease also gave him a highly distinctive voice, later put to good use in Hollywood, and exaggerated facial features.

The documentary covers the fascinating story of how shy Andre almost accidentally fell into superstardom - at one point he was called “the most famous person in the world”. It’s a kind of real-life Boogie Nights, just with wrestling instead of porn. With footage from the time and new interviews with many of wrestling’s stars, the sometimes joyful and sometimes tragic story of Andre’s life is revealed.