Here's how you can get 13 days off in April and May by taking just 6 days leave

There are 13 South African public holidays in 2019 and we've done the magic to work out how you can make the most of them.

For the whole year, there is just one long weekend, which is four days long. Freedom Day, April 27, doesn't count since it falls on a Saturday, but not all is lost.

Here's how you can get almost two weeks off, from the long weekend between 19 and 22 April. If you take six days leave from April 23 to 26, and then on 29 to 30 April, you can go back to work on Thursday, May 2. May 1 is Worker's Day.

Whether you use the free time to explore the country or to spend time with family and friends, it's up to you. Enjoy!