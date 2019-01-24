Which smartphone takes the best selfies?

DxOMark Image Labs, a leading image-quality rating agency based in France, is renowned for its ranking system for smartphone main cameras.

But, as DxOMark points out on its website, "with over an estimated million selfies a day now captured on smartphones, front camera performance is becoming almost as critical for manufacturers."

That's why they've unveiled DxOMark Selfie, a test protocol for front-facing smartphone cameras.

A total of 12 smartphones had their front cameras evaluated by the agency. These phones were given an overall selfie score, taking into account how well they capture both still images and video.