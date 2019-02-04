Watch the official trailer of the much-anticipated comedy Jumbo Goes to Jozy
Catch JJC at Ster Kinekor theatres on February 8 2019
An American guy in search of love, marries an African girl. The drama he experiences from the entire adventure explores his naïveté in love, marriage, culture and religion. Jumbo Goes to Jozy (JJC) is an hilarious comedy that details how the novice tries to keep his marriage and each day brings a different lesson to learn about the ability to forgive and co-exist.
Plus watch behind-the-scenes with Vusi Kunene and Joey Rasdien.
The movie cast includes: legendary and BET Award winner Yvonne Chaka Chaka; Patience Ozokwor; Emmy Award nominee Thuso Mbedu; Safta award winner Vusi Kunene, ace comedian Joey Rasdien; Thando Thabethe; Cedric Fourie; Baby Cele; Kay Sibiya and American actor Quincy Giles.
JJC is produced by Diamond Groove Pictures, led by award-winning filmmaker, Elvis Chucks and directed by award-winning director of Isibaya and Jacob’s Cross, Adze Ugah.
Catch the movie at Sterkinekor theatres from February 8 2019. Don’t miss it! Visit the website for more information.
This article was paid for by Jumbo Goes to Jozy.