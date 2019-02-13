Is a second-hand ring for Valentine's Day a smart move - or just cheap?

When so many South Africans are struggling with money, should we change our attitude about the way we purchase symbols of love?

Gumtree's Estelle Nagel says there is a shift in mindset.

"What was unthinkable a short time ago is becoming more commonplace in a tough economy, especially with the growing realisation that exorbitant amounts of money are often squandered on engagements and weddings."

Nagel says Gumtree has 59 second-hand wedding and engagement rings for sale.

In Cape Town's northern suburbs, there is a ring going for R10,000 while in Pretoria a men's wedding band can be had for R1,200.