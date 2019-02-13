Lifestyle

Is a second-hand ring for Valentine's Day a smart move - or just cheap?

13 February 2019 - 11:05 By Staff Reporter
The market in second-hand wedding dresses is booming - after all they have only been worn once and a bespoke dress costs a fortune.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA

When so many South Africans are struggling with money, should we change our attitude  about the way we purchase symbols of love?

Gumtree's Estelle Nagel says there is a shift in mindset.

"What was unthinkable a short time ago is becoming more commonplace in a tough economy, especially with the growing realisation that exorbitant amounts of money are often squandered on engagements and weddings."

Nagel says Gumtree has 59 second-hand wedding and engagement rings for sale.

In Cape Town's northern suburbs, there is a ring going for R10,000 while in Pretoria a men's wedding band can be had for R1,200.

Nagel says the market in second-hand wedding dresses is booming. "We have 31 of them posted and, almost by definition, they have only been worn once. With some clever tailoring, the bride can look magnificent and there's plenty of cash saved towards the honeymoon or the house."

Among the offerings on Gumtree is an ivory lace gown at R6,000 in Durbanville and an A-line wedding dress for R3,999 in Boksburg.

