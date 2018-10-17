WATCH | Tali Babes' giggle-worthy tips to surviving the recession in style
Did you know South Africa was in a recession guys? Well, it was news to Tali Babes, everyone's favourite kugel and star of the Showmax mockumentary Tali's Wedding Diary.
Despite having only just heard about SA's financial woes, the Jewish princess was quick to share some budget tips with her Instagram followers.
Don't stress guys, just because money's tight doesn't mean you have to live without essentials like manis and pedis or sushi, just follow the helpful advice Tali shared in this video:
Howzit guys. I didn't know we're in a recession but we are guys so we have to cut back. Here are my tips to save. I love u 👄
As Tals points out, "if you're going to eat out that is expensive", so we've rounded up some tips that'll help you cut costs on your restaurant bill.
In a previous Sunday Times article, chef Jessica Brodie suggests:
Book for lunch
If you are going to go out for a meal, lunch is the time to go. You are less inclined to eat more than one course and more likely to drink less at lunch than at dinner.
Buy a bottle
The cost of a glass of wine at a restaurant is often what the restaurant pays for the bottle. Restaurants charge that in case they open a bottle for one glass. You're much better off buying a bottle and taking what you don’t drink home with you.
Lay off the bubbly
When choosing your wine, remember that the sin tax hits bubbles twice as hard as its non-sparkling counterpart, so save your money by choosing a local, non-sparkling wine instead.