Lifestyle

WATCH | Tali Babes' giggle-worthy tips to surviving the recession in style

17 October 2018 - 10:11 By Staff reporter
Julia Anastasopoulos embraces her toy pom, Marc Jacobs, and the role of Tali Shapiro in 'Tali's Wedding Diary'.
Julia Anastasopoulos embraces her toy pom, Marc Jacobs, and the role of Tali Shapiro in 'Tali's Wedding Diary'.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Did you know South Africa was in a recession guys? Well, it was news to Tali Babes, everyone's favourite kugel and star of the Showmax mockumentary Tali's Wedding Diary.

Despite having only just heard about SA's financial woes, the Jewish princess was quick to share some budget tips with her Instagram followers.

Don't stress guys, just because money's tight doesn't mean you have to live without essentials like manis and pedis or sushi, just follow the helpful advice Tali shared in this video:

As Tals points out, "if you're going to eat out that is expensive", so we've rounded up some tips that'll help you cut costs on your restaurant bill.

In a previous Sunday Times article, chef Jessica Brodie suggests:

Book for lunch

If you are going to go out for a meal, lunch is the time to go. You are less inclined to eat more than one course and more likely to drink less at lunch than at dinner.

Buy a bottle

The cost of a glass of wine at a restaurant is often what the restaurant pays for the bottle. Restaurants charge that in case they open a bottle for one glass. You're much better off buying a bottle and taking what you don’t drink home with you.

Lay off the bubbly

When choosing your wine, remember that the sin tax hits bubbles twice as hard as its non-sparkling counterpart, so save your money by choosing a local, non-sparkling wine instead.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fear not DIY fans, Tali Babes' arrival doesn't spell the end for Suzelle

Julia Anastasopoulos' characters Suzelle and Tali are pitch-perfect parodies of South African stereotypes. Andrea Nagel chats to her to find out what ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Suzelle DIY star's taking parenting 'one moment' at a time

Suzelle DIY star Julia Anastasopoulos' little girl is already one-month-old.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

TV star Julia has more tools than just Suzelle

Julia Anastasopoulos, better known as Suzelle DIY, has created a TV personality paradox, a character that people love to hate, the locuacious Jewish ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy Lifestyle
  2. Poor Princess Eugenie! Royal wedding starts on a sour note Lifestyle
  3. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are having a baby! Lifestyle
  4. Princess Eugenie spoils the fashion police's fun on her wedding day Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICTURES | The famous faces at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X