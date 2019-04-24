Visual artist on turning coffee into art: 'I didn't have fancy resources '

The work of Ennock Mlangeni, who hails from Sasolburg in the Free State, is winning the hearts of many South Africans. Mlangeni, who has mastered the unique skill of turning just about anything from coffee, newspapers and flour into art, is known among those who follow his work as “Coffee bae”.

Mlangeni is self-taught. He has never set foot in a visual arts school as he could not afford it. But he said he did not let this deter him from nurturing his talent and making a name for himself, as he has known for years that art is what he was born to make. “I have been drawing since high school and I won all the art and drawing competitions I entered. That is how I knew really that this was my path," he told TimesLIVE.

He attributed his rare talent to create art out of coffee and other unusual items to a lack of resources. “I used to lack resources like paint, which is how the idea of using newspaper, flour and coffee came about. I have honed the skill for years and have mastered it.”

“Coffee bae” says his work is inspired by his emotions and life experiences. His most recent piece, which he made using just flour and coffee as his main ingredients, is making the rounds on Twitter, and is retailing at R12,000.