Where to stream SA’s top reality shows

Reality shows are the ultimate guilty pleasure - and just like a delicious treat, they’re addictive. Whether your dream is to sing, to dazzle David Higgs with your cooking or to outplay and outlast on a far-flung shore, you can live vicariously through these awesome shows, all available to devour on Showmax.
1. Survivor SA season 6
With season 7 having just started on M-Net, this is your chance to binge a full season of Survivor SA in between episodes. The winner of this season was one of the most controversial ever. Trust us – there's no way you'll be able to predict who’ll be the one to outwit, outplay and outlast.
2. My Kitchen Rules SA seasons 1 to 2
Join local singing and cooking sensation J’Something and award-winning chef David Higgs for the South African version of this addictive cooking show. Foodie duos invite the chefs and their competitors into their kitchens.
3. The Voice SA season 2
SA musos Kahn Morbee, Karen Zoid, Lira and Bobby van Jaarsveld take their seats in the swivelling red chairs to find the country's next singing sensation. Season 3 is on M-Net at the moment, and if you can't wait until Sunday for the next episode, binge-watch the whole of last season's show.
4. The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 1
We’ve seen what the Real Housewives of Atlanta and New York get up to, now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of Johannesburg’s richest women.
5. The Bachelor SA season 1
The first-ever South African Bachelor was fitness model and entrepreneur Lee Thompson. Through a series of heart-stopping rose ceremonies, he whittles down the group of 24 gorgeous women - with plenty of drama along the way!
6. Being Bonang season 1 to 2
The fabulous, feisty, fierce Bonang is gives us an inside look into her life as a maverick entrepreneur and media personality. The good and the bad - meet the real Bonang.
