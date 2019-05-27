Lifestyle

Where to stream SA’s top reality shows

Now you can binge-watch some of the hottest reality shows and be part of the water-cooler conversation

27 May 2019 - 13:55
Sponsored

Reality shows are the ultimate guilty pleasure - and just like a delicious treat, they’re addictive. Whether your dream is to sing, to dazzle David Higgs with your cooking or to outplay and outlast on a far-flung shore, you can live vicariously through these awesome shows, all available to devour on Showmax.

 

1. Survivor SA season 6

Watch Survivor SA season 6 on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

With season 7 having just started on M-Net, this is your chance to binge a full season of Survivor SA in between episodes. The winner of this season was one of the most controversial ever. Trust us – there's no way you'll be able to predict who’ll be the one to outwit, outplay and outlast.

2. My Kitchen Rules SA seasons 1 to 2 

Watch My Kitchen Rules SA with David Higgs and Micasa's J'Something.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Join local singing and cooking sensation J’Something and award-winning chef David Higgs for the South African version of this addictive cooking show. Foodie duos invite the chefs and their competitors into their kitchens.

3. The Voice SA season 2

SA musos Lira, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Kahn Morbee and Karen Zoid on Voice SA on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax/

SA musos Kahn Morbee, Karen Zoid, Lira and Bobby van Jaarsveld take their seats in the swivelling red chairs to find the country's next singing sensation. Season 3 is on M-Net at the moment, and if you can't wait until Sunday for the next episode, binge-watch the whole of last season's show.

4. The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 1

Catch The Real Housewives of Johannesburg on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

We’ve seen what the Real Housewives of Atlanta and New York get up to, now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of Johannesburg’s richest women.

5. The Bachelor SA season 1

If you missed, The Bachelor SA, you can catch it now on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The first-ever South African Bachelor was fitness model and entrepreneur Lee Thompson. Through a series of heart-stopping rose ceremonies, he whittles down the group of 24 gorgeous women - with plenty of drama along the way!

6. Being Bonang season 1 to 2

Being Bonang on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The fabulous, feisty, fierce Bonang is gives us an inside look into her life as a maverick entrepreneur and media personality. The good and the bad - meet the real Bonang.

This article was paid for by Showmax.

