QUIZ | Ramaphosa says ministers' performances will be evaluated – what should they be scored on?

05 June 2019 - 13:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the performance of ministers will be monitored against outcomes.
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his cabinet announcement that the newly appointed ministers are going to be held to account.

According to Ramaphosa, the performance of ministers will be closely monitored against specific outcomes. Where implementation is unsatisfactory, action will be taken.

But how will the ministers be measured and what are their goals?

We’ve selected six key ministries: take our quiz and tell us how the new ministers running SA should be evaluated.

Education

In December 2017, former president Jacob Zuma announced that tuition fees would be scrapped for students from homes with a combined annual income of R350,000 or less.

Health

Accessing quality health services, poor medical treatment and hefty medical bills are just some of they issues affecting the health industry in SA.

Finance

Close to 10-million South Africans are unemployed. In his budget speech earlier this year, finance minister Tito Mboweni said he would delve deeper into the government’s plans to create 275,000 jobs.

Police

South Africans consistently rank crime among their top concerns. Last year police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole announced a "high-density stabilisation intervention" to tackle crime. The strategy focused on cash-in-transit heists, car hijackings, murder, house robberies, and gang and taxi violence.

Agriculture and land reform

The National Assembly last year adopted the constitutional review committee's report recommending an amendment to expropriate land without compensation. Minister Thoko Didiza, who was previously minister of agriculture and land affairs between 1999 and 2006, will be spearheading the drafting of the bill to allow land expropriation without compensation.

Public enterprises

Earlier this year, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said state capture has caused massive damage to the country's state-owned enterprises and its economy. He called for greater action to be taken against those implicated.

