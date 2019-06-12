Lifestyle

We wear what we can afford: clash of egos as Twitter defends Mr Price

12 June 2019 - 05:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nothing wrong with Mr Price, fam.
Nothing wrong with Mr Price, fam.
Image: Instagram/Mr Price

Clothing retailer Mr Price was thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list after some users poked fun at their "cheap" wares. 

The conversation quickly escalated as people unashamedly posted pictures of themselves wearing outfits from the retailer.

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago chimed in with some pearls of wisdom, telling tweeps not to be pressured by social media into wearing expensive brands.

"There's nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media," she said.

Here's a glimpse at some of the responses:

READ MORE:

Lerato Kganyago on Mr Price bashing: Do what suits your pockets, not social media

Lerato wouldn't let trolls come at her for spending money wisely.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Kids' clothing fills a sweet spot for new-look Edcon

For more than a decade a dark cloud has hung over the prospects of Africa's biggest fashion retailer, Edgars.
Business
2 months ago

Five retailers that missed the mark in 2018

After the Pick 'n Pay 'maid' and 'gardener' mugs saga, we look at other retailers who missed the mark this year.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of toddler having 'conversation' with his dad goes viral Lifestyle
  2. Speaking an SA language takes skill, says soccer great Thierry Henry Lifestyle
  3. Meaty oxtail in just 30 minutes: where to buy the best ready-to-cook version Food
  4. Top new series to watch on Showmax in June Lifestyle
  5. There are 13 types of dads. Which one are you? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X