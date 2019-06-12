We wear what we can afford: clash of egos as Twitter defends Mr Price

Clothing retailer Mr Price was thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list after some users poked fun at their "cheap" wares.

The conversation quickly escalated as people unashamedly posted pictures of themselves wearing outfits from the retailer.

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago chimed in with some pearls of wisdom, telling tweeps not to be pressured by social media into wearing expensive brands.

"There's nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media," she said.