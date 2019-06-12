We wear what we can afford: clash of egos as Twitter defends Mr Price
Clothing retailer Mr Price was thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list after some users poked fun at their "cheap" wares.
The conversation quickly escalated as people unashamedly posted pictures of themselves wearing outfits from the retailer.
TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago chimed in with some pearls of wisdom, telling tweeps not to be pressured by social media into wearing expensive brands.
"There's nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media," she said.
Also Shoprite has some really great beauty products that are very affordable! Mr Price has the dopest and most affordable gym equipment!!!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 10, 2019
The people that are always looking down on Mr Price, have Instagram pages that look like Mr Price Factories!There’s nothing wrong with Mr Price and Shoprite! Do what suits your pockets, not what suits social media my children, baska lehlanyetsa! Mr Price has really cute stuff!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 10, 2019
Here's a glimpse at some of the responses:
There's nothing wrong with #MrPrice Clothing🤷. Some of us Cover Ourselves Perfectly 👌#MrPrice#Ngiyazfela pic.twitter.com/NrGaz0L6cq— 🇿🇦Pëàřł (@PearlGabela) June 10, 2019
I can proudly say I was wearing💖 manje nithini nge #mrprice #mrp pic.twitter.com/TcyUOFOjTm— TeacherBae💖 (@Voocee_Thabz) June 10, 2019
#mrprice my favorite dress🙂 pic.twitter.com/fP8CVOHFR4— S E B A B A T S O 🧚🏽♀️ (@Keorapetse__M) June 10, 2019
#MrPrice well I don’t need to justify anything but I will continue wearing Mr price with pride— Ab kabane (@kabaneAbe) June 10, 2019
Those laughing at Mr Price are the ones buying clothes on credit from shops they actually can't afford. Asinamona #mrprice— Ntopho (@MsNtopho) June 10, 2019
My bestie got me these from Mr Price #MrPrice @kefuoend I am obsessed with them (retails for R200) 😍😍😍✨ pic.twitter.com/Y6h2KXEXYB— arnold banks 🇿🇦 (@arnoldbanks_) June 10, 2019
#mrprice wearing mr p shirt, trouser, belt and shoes😁 pic.twitter.com/ghMSWBvSqq— mafi🤙 (@TheRealMafiwa) June 10, 2019
I bought this jean & t-shirt at #Mrprice I wear mr price clothes with pride,they’s honestly nothing wrong with them.— JADEN FUNKY (@Jadenfunky) June 10, 2019
Same people that buys Gucci & Balenciaga clothes at small street passages that are shading mr price😏 pic.twitter.com/D8O8DA6CN3
There's nothing wrong with Mr Price— H🍯ney Bee🐝 (@Bajabulile_N) June 10, 2019
My jumpsuit is from Mr Price.#mrprice pic.twitter.com/n1R4vwjHPa
There is absolutely nothing wrong with Mr Price.😂 everything here is from Mr Price. #MrPrice Lea hlanya😂 pic.twitter.com/YTa5AVNxhZ— Chuenzaa⚡️⚡️ (@SimplyChuene) June 10, 2019