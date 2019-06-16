'When They See Us': a gut-wrenching story of race, class & injustice

In 2012 veteran American documentarian Ken Burns and his wife, Sarah, made a film about the case detailing the ways in which the accused had been coerced into making confessions for a crime they hadn't committed, the role of the media in stirring the pot and creating the hysteria that placed immense pressure on law enforcement and public officials to swiftly close the case. It was a case which one can now see as a precursor of the Rodney King and OJ Simpson trials in LA in so far as it became the site of a proxy war between the deeply racially divided citizens of the Big Apple.

The Central Park Five, as the teens became known, were all sentenced and served degrees of time in various prisons - their lives irrevocably changed by their having been young, black and in the wrong place at the wrong time. Eventually their convictions were overturned and in 2014 they were awarded a record-setting settlement of $41m between them for the injustice served upon them by an angry citizenry baying for blood.

Now director Ava DuVernay has turned their story into a powerful, heart-wrenching and righteously indignant four-part Netflix series which seeks to re-examine the events through the lens of the lives of the five young men and their families - before, during and after the events that wreaked havoc on their existence.