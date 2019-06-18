Taylor Swift's star-studded 'You need to calm down' is a powerful political statement

Taylor Swift's new music video for her hit You need to calm down has become an instant anthem for equality and LGBTQAI+ rights.

She released the video on Monday and included a call to action at the end.

"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads a message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."

With cameo appearances by celebs who identify with the LGBTQAI+ movement, the video has been called Swift's most powerful political move yet.