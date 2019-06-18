Lifestyle

Taylor Swift's star-studded 'You need to calm down' is a powerful political statement

18 June 2019 - 06:35 By Jessica Levitt
Beef? What beef? Katy and Taylor unite for a bigger cause.
Image: Taylor Swift via YouTube

Taylor Swift's new music video for her hit You need to calm down has become an instant anthem for equality and LGBTQAI+ rights.

She released the video on Monday and included a call to action at the end.

"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally," reads a message at end of the video. "Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org."

With cameo appearances by celebs who identify with the LGBTQAI+ movement, the video has been called Swift's most powerful political move yet.

Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter and Hannah Hart are just some of the big names that feature in the video.

Previously silent on politics, Swift last year publicly endorsed two political candidates running for the US Senate and the US House of Representatives.

View this post on Instagram

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Celebs and fans have inundated social media to express their pride in the cause Swift is putting her full talent behind.

