'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite': what you should know about your kid's fave new game

Armed with a game download and your finger (aka wand), you can sign up to the "Statute of Secrecy Task Force" for free.

2. IS IT BASICALLY THE SAME AS POKÉMON GO?

This is not just a Harry Pottered version of Pokèmon Go. Though you do find yourself, a generic-looking wizard, interacting with a map based on your real-world location thanks to GPS, and can see the magical creatures in your immediate space thanks to the Augmented Reality mode on your camera, that is where the similarities end.

The biggest change is that the game is more complex and there is a vast story attached to your every action. Wizards Unite involves quests given to you through interactions with Harry Potter and other ministry members. Each confoundable has different spells (that you cast by running your finger in a timed manner over a rune) that you use on creatures, objects and wizards. There are duals and portkeys (teleportation shoes), potions to make, things you can grow in greenhouses and fortresses to battle.

3. IS IT SAFE?

Yes and no.

Unlike Pokèmon Go, where you have to trek great distances (and sometimes go to other countries) to find specific special creatures, Wizards Unite doesn't need you to go to any specific spots, in sometimes less-than-desirable areas, to get an advantage.