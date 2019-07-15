Meet Miss SA's first openly queer contestant, Sibabalwe Gcilitshana

History has been made after Sibabalwe Gcilitshana this year became the first openly queer woman to participate in the Miss South Africa contest.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Cape Town, was revealed to be one of the top 16 finalists at a ceremony on June 11.

Speaking about the groundbreaking moment, Sibabalwe told TimesLIVE that she hopes to be visible and take up space that has not previously been held by people who are like her and actively represent people from her community who can resonate with her experience.

"I want people to know that my identity is not the only narrative of why I am here, I hope this will in fact normalise different identities and I hope that the next queer, bisexual and non-binary finalists to come will never have to be labeled by their identity; they will just be considered Miss SA finalists," she said.