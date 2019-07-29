We did the math for you: Mediapad M5 Lite 10 vs Galaxy Tab A

Not all tablets are created equal but with so many gadgets on offer it’s not so easy to see which one will give you the most bang for your buck. So we decided to compare two of Android's best: Huawei’s Mediapad M5 Lite 10 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A, both of which have the same recommended retail price of R5,999.

Here’s what we found when we put their specs head-to-head.

Same-same

There is a lot of overlap between the two tablets. Both have the same size screen (25.6cm) and display resolution, sporting 1,920 pixels by 1,200. Both have the same processing power, battery life and 3GB RAM and the ability to hook up to any of your preferred 4G LTE networks. And both include a free stylus to work some scribble magic across the screens.

… But different

Although both have the same display, the Mediapad M5 Lite 10 is only slightly thinner and a whopping 83g lighter, which makes a huge difference on your wrists while you’re holding it for long periods of time. And you’re going to want to do that thanks to its four Harman Kardon speakers, twice that of the Galaxy Tab A.

The Mediapad also has extra megapixels in the front camera, sporting 8MP in the front and back as opposed to the Galaxy Tab A, which has only 2MP in the front and 8MP in the rear camera. Add to that, the Mediapad has double the memory space to hold on to all those memories and movies with 32G ROM compared to the Samsung’s 16G.

The Mediapad is also pre-installed with Android 8 while the Galaxy Tab is still on Android 6. Android updates will continue to be available on this device.