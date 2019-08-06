How to livestream Miss South Africa on Women’s Day
Watch Miss SA live on your phone or laptop while you tweet
If you’re the type who tweets along with Idols SA and Uyajola 9/9, then bookmark Friday August 9. The Miss South Africa 2019 pageant starts at 5pm, and you don’t want to miss a moment of the glam, designer gowns and drama.
The event is being broadcast live on M-Net (channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (channel 161) for DStv Premium, Compact+ or Compact subscribers.
Friends don’t have DStv? Share the love and invite them over to watch on your laptop at now.dstv.com or stream it to the nearest smart TV using the DStv Now app. It’s a public holiday, after all, and Women’s Day to boot.
Speaking of girl power, Bonang is once again host of Miss South Africa, and there is an all-female judges panel that includes Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Anele Mdoda, reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Connie Ferguson and Thando Hopa.
Just look at the beautiful crown that was unveiled this week:
Buhle. This name was chosen to celebrate women and the diversity present in our country. @AmericanSwiss #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/7W95LV3M6f— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 5, 2019
Not sure how DStv Now works?
DStv Now is the online version of DStv and it’s free to all DStv subscribers. You’ll be able to watch the same channels online as you do on your decoder at home. Dust off your score cards and sign up for DStv Now before Miss South Africa on Friday.
This article was paid for by Dstv Now.