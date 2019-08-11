Lifestyle

Last Word

Writing is hard enough without all the chirping

There are few things more annoying than having a noisy cricket in the house that you just can't find

11 August 2019 - 00:00

It's 9.33pm and I'm in a house in a vineyard in Barrydale on the edge of the Karoo with two other people and we are locked in a battle to the death, partly with each other, partly with a common foe. I haven't slept in three days. Worst of all, there's a cricket.

I don't know what kind of crickets they breed out here but they are wily and loud. They make a shrill, metallic screech: part steam-whistle, part swinging metal sign outside a petrol station on a forgotten side-road in the dusty American West, circa 1963. On Friday, when we arrived, I quite liked it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Carnage in Cape Town's luxury home market as sellers slash prices by millions Home & Gardening
  4. It's so sparkly! Here's how much the new Miss SA crown is worth The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. This was not the first time winner Zozibini Tunzi has vied for the Miss SA crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X