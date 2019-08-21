Find out how Coconut Kelz overcame her lack of confidence

When Lesego Tlhabi, aka Coconut Kelz, and actress Lorcia Cooper bumped into each other on the set of a recent DStv campaign, it sparked a moment of realisation for the YouTube personality.

Each of the women on set, who included model and activist Thando Hopa, Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk and SuperSport presenter Motshidisi Mohono, were asked to come up with a single word to describe themselves in honour of Women’s Month.

“My word is power,” said Lesego. “Lorcia had asked me what I struggled with before. My first answer was lack of confidence and caring too much about what people think about me. And I think that’s why my career is only starting at the age of 30.

“I’m only able to have the career I have now because I’m finally able to overcome what people think and I’ve owned my power. I’m not going to stop because some ‘Jabulani from Vosloorus’ thinks I’m not funny.”

Never safe, but always entertaining, Lesego’s no-nonsense satire takes no prisoners.

