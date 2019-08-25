Opinion
When the talentless think they're talented, it's bound to be a cringefest
It's mind-boggling that some will reach adulthood without anyone ever pulling them aside and telling them that their passion may not be for them
About 10 years ago the missus and I used to spend most of our Sunday evenings at The Underground comedy club in Melville, engaged in an activity we referred to as "getting our weekly laugh on". This was a comedy club put together by John Vlismas where professional comedians (and upcoming comedians) came to typically do five-minuters, to test out new material and sharpen their skills.
One Sunday evening, we're standing outside the club during the intermission, chatting to a few comedians - Kedibone Mulaudzi, Chris Mapane and Trevor Noah - when a visibly excited fan approaches. He immediately launches into a series of one-liners, staccato fashion. The comedians have the same look on their faces as the hapless Poles in the face of the German blitzkrieg during the 1939 invasion of Poland. Finally, a slightly irritated Kedibone holds his hand up and hisses, "Stop doing that!"..
