'Singular, captivating' books win the Sunday Times Literary Awards

Authors Terry Kurgan and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu were announced winners of this year's Sunday Times Literary Awards at a ceremony on Friday evening at the Hill on Empire conference and events venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.



"This was a very special and significant year for the Sunday Times Literary Awards. It marked the 30th anniversary of the coveted Alan Paton Award," said Sunday Times books editor Jennifer Platt...