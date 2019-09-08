On My Radar
What artist Patrick Bongoy is reading, watching & listening to
The Cape Town-based creative tells us what's on his cultural radar
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Patrick Bongoy is a visual artist who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is now based in Cape Town.
Using rubber as a medium, his work explores ideas around migration, displacement and the search for a promised land...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.