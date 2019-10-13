Humour

I've discovered the source of human stupidity

It's all got to do with the fatty bits in our brains

The human brain is a mysterious and underwhelming organ. I use "mysterious" to convey the fact that I know dangerously little about the physiology of the brain. I use "underwhelming" because I possess a brain that I use to assess other humans' brains and, if we're being honest, our brains are perpetually stuck in "GPS currently not available" mode.



Allow me to use my malfunctioning brain as an example. About three weekends ago my eldest son, Ntobeko, his cousin Lindo and I took a road trip from Joburg to Durban, despite all the empirical evidence that flying there makes more sense...