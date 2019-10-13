Album Review
'Jaime': Brittany Howard's soulful ode to her late sister is no dreary confessional
Though rooted in personal tragedy, the debut solo album from the frontwoman of Alabama Shakes is a gloriously fulfilling experience
13 October 2019 - 00:00
They've won Grammys in rock, alternative and roots categories. But, as their fans can tell you, there's heaps more to Alabama Shakes than that. Try gospel, blues, rock and deep-fried Southern soul, too.
Now comes Jaime (Columbia), the debut solo album from the group's frontwoman, Brittany Howard, which mixes up styles and genres even further in one of the best roots releases of the year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.