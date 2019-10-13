Album Review

'Jaime': Brittany Howard's soulful ode to her late sister is no dreary confessional

Though rooted in personal tragedy, the debut solo album from the frontwoman of Alabama Shakes is a gloriously fulfilling experience

They've won Grammys in rock, alternative and roots categories. But, as their fans can tell you, there's heaps more to Alabama Shakes than that. Try gospel, blues, rock and deep-fried Southern soul, too.



Now comes Jaime (Columbia), the debut solo album from the group's frontwoman, Brittany Howard, which mixes up styles and genres even further in one of the best roots releases of the year...