Music

Rapper Sampa The Great feared African audiences wouldn't 'get her'

The Zambia-born, Botswana-raised, Australia-based singer/songwriter recently returned home to play Lusaka, Joburg and eSwatini during her world tour

People who have spent their formative years moving from one place to another find it hard to pin down the idea of "home". In the most simple terms, home should be where our loved ones are. There is something anchoring about a physical place where you don't often feel misunderstood, or like you don't belong.



This is something that eludes some of us, and so we spend a lot of time piecing together an identity that borrows from a variety of traditions, sources and experiences...