SA can weather the climate crisis. This survival guide shows us how

Authors Sipho King and Sarah King say a changing climate doesn't have to mean doom and gloom provided we start making small, everyday changes now

If the environment and humanity had individual Facebook accounts and they happened to be in a relationship, their status would read "it's complicated".



"We're destroying the world but at the same time we're amazing and we're doing great things," Sipho Kings, news editor of the Mail & Guardian, former environment reporter and co-author of South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change (Pan Macmillan) states with an untroubled air over a cup of coffee...