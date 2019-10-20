Movie Review
'Light of my Life': post-apocalyptic fable imagines a world without women
If you can stick it out, there are some genuine rewards in Casey Affleck's latest film
20 October 2019 - 12:00
Casey Affleck may have won a best actor Oscar for his performance in Manchester by the Sea but his reputation has suffered thanks to allegations of sexual misconduct, which have continued to dog him over the past three years.
His first foray into directing fiction is his second film after his 2010 stint behind the camera for I'm Still Here - a mockumentary chronicling the breakdown of his former brother-in-law Joaquin Phoenix, during which most of the misconduct allegations are alleged to have taken place...
