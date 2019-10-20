Former Zanu-PF legislator appeared in court on poll violence
20 October 2019 - 07:35
A decade after a former Zanu-PF legislator allegedly ran a violent campaign during the run-up to the 2008 general elections, he finally appeared in court to face charges linked to murder and arson at the time.
The case reached the courts only this year after one of the victims made a follow-up query with the police to ask what was happening with the case...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.