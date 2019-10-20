News

Former Zanu-PF legislator appeared in court on poll violence

20 October 2019 - 07:35 By NHAU MANGIRAZI

A decade after a former Zanu-PF legislator allegedly ran a violent campaign during the run-up to the 2008 general elections, he finally appeared in court to face charges linked to murder and arson at the time.

The case reached the courts only this year after one of the victims made a follow-up query with the police to ask what was happening with the case...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  2. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. SA man on Alaskan murder rap was a 'meek and loved by all' News
  5. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X