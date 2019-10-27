Painter Alastair Findlay paints the whimsical beauty of Joburg's freeways

Johannesburg is often falsely accused of ugliness. This might be because nobody in their right mind has ever come to Joburg for the nature.



But perhaps the city's physical beauty takes a little while to filter into one's consciousness; a typical Capetonian visitor, say, tends to recoil at Joburg's forbidding high walls, or the crass modernity of most of its buildings, or the parched yellowness of the vegetation in winter...