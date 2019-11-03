'He fought a formidable fight' - Friends remember 'giant' Xolani Gwala

Colleagues remember man who left a mark on SA broadcasting

On the eve of his return to South African airwaves in September 2018, broadcasting icon Xolani "XG" Gwala placed a call through to his new producer.



The radio host was scared. Having been off air for a year because of colon cancer, he asked 702 producer, 25-year-old Ayanda Mgede, whether she thought his lunchtime show was going to be OK...