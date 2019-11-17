SA rescue animals get 'dating profiles' to hook them up with loving owners

Fall in love with some our country's most delightful SPCA animals; these furry life companions will always live up to their Tinder-like profiles

Lithuania's GetPet and North America's AllPaws are just two examples of Tinder-inspired apps that are helping to match homeless pets to potential new owners abroad.



Until one of these sorts of apps takes off in SA, the Sunday Times Lifestyle team thought we'd put our own spin on the idea in the first of an annual campaign to raise awareness about animals at the SPCA that are looking for their own life companions...