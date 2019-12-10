Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini Tunzi

It was an amazing moment when SA's very own Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night.

Looking breathtaking in a beaded ombre gown by Biji La Maison de Couture, which is said to have been inspired by the African soil and the Eastern Cape's coastline at sunrise, the 26-year-old wept as the dazzling 'Power of Unity' crown was placed on her head.

Tunzi's likely to move to New York to start her new job as Miss Universe. Here are eight other things you may not know about her:

1. SHE COMES FROM AN ACADEMIC FAMILY

Tunzi's mother is the principal of Bangweni Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape village of Bolotwa. Her father works at the department of higher education & training in Pretoria.