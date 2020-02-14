Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer

Zozibini Tunzi doesn't need R73-million's worth of diamonds on her head to sparkle. The beauty queen who attended the state of the nation address on Thursday sans her Miss Universe crown stunned in a canary yellow halter-neck gown.

She might have not walked the red carpet before the event, but she easily could have walked the runway in the Gert-Johan Coetzee creation.

Coetzee, who is a favourite designer among local celebs like Somizi Mhlongo and Bonang Matheba, says he was honoured to dress Tunzi for Sona.

As it was such an auspicious occasion, he was inspired to “present her as a regal African queen, a young woman stepping into her own”.