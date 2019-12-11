5 best new series on Catch Up this month
A good series is like comfort food.
1. Stumptown season 1
Meet Dex Parios (Robyn from How I Met Your Mother), a former marine turned private investigator in a small town in Portland, Oregon. Stumptown is based on a graphic novel about a female detective who’s haunted by demons from her past and suffers from PTSD.
New episodes are added on Tuesdays.
2. Emergence season 1
A sci-fi thriller? Yes, please! Emergence is about Jo, the local police chief, who takes in a child who lost her memory after she was found near the site of a mysterious accident. While investigating what happened, Jo stumbles upon a huge conspiracy.
New episodes on Tuesdays.
3. Abby's season 1
From the makers of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes this fresh comedy about Abby, an ex-Marine who acts like a tough cookie but is really a big softy. Abby opens a bar in her backyard and the regulars are anything but normal.
New episodes on Saturdays.
4. Dublin Murders season 1
Obsessed with the Tana French? This thrilling series, based on her books, is about a team of detectives on the hunt for killers and criminals who try to pull off the most mind-boggling crimes.
New episodes on Sundays.
5. Catherine the Great season 1
Towards the end of her tumultuous reign, Russian monarch Catherine the Great’s legacy was marred by scandal and conflict, but Catherine is still praised with being the long-running female ruler in a time when being an empress was no easy feat. It stars the incomparable Dame Helen Mirren.
New episodes on Mondays.
