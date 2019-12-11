Lifestyle

5 best new series on Catch Up this month

Lose yourself in new international series available on Catch Up or stream online with DStv Now

11 December 2019 - 10:44
Watch Stumptown on DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

A good series is like comfort food. You’ll find all of these on Catch Up, and if you prefer to watch under a duvet on your laptop or phone, you can sign up at now.dstv.com for DStv Now, a streaming service for all DStv subscribers.

1. Stumptown season 1

Meet Dex Parios (Robyn from How I Met Your Mother), a former marine turned private investigator in a small town in Portland, Oregon. Stumptown is based on a graphic novel about a female detective who’s haunted by demons from her past and suffers from PTSD.

New episodes are added on Tuesdays. 

Watch it now on Catch Up.

 

2. Emergence season 1

Watch Emergence season 1 on DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

A sci-fi thriller? Yes, please! Emergence is about Jo, the local police chief, who takes in a child who lost her memory after she was found near the site of a mysterious accident. While investigating what happened, Jo stumbles upon a huge conspiracy.

New episodes on Tuesdays.

Watch it now on Catch Up. 

3. Abby's season 1

Watch Abby's on DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

From the makers of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes this fresh comedy about Abby, an ex-Marine who acts like a tough cookie but is really a big softy. Abby opens a bar in her backyard and the regulars are anything but normal.

New episodes on Saturdays. 

Watch it now on Catch Up.

 

4. Dublin Murders season 1

Watch Dublin Murders on DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Obsessed with the Tana French? This thrilling series, based on her books, is about a team of detectives on the hunt for killers and criminals who try to pull off the most mind-boggling crimes.

New episodes on Sundays.

Watch it now on Catch Up. 

 

5. Catherine the Great season 1

Catherine the Great is played by Helen Mirren.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Towards the end of her tumultuous reign, Russian monarch Catherine the Great’s legacy was marred by scandal and conflict, but Catherine is still praised with being the long-running female ruler in a time when being an empress was no easy feat. It stars the incomparable Dame Helen Mirren.

New episodes on Mondays.

Watch it now on Catch Up. 


