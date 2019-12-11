5 best new series on Catch Up this month

A good series is like comfort food. You’ll find all of these on Catch Up, and if you prefer to watch under a duvet on your laptop or phone, you can sign up at now.dstv.com for DStv Now, a streaming service for all DStv subscribers.

1. Stumptown season 1

Meet Dex Parios (Robyn from How I Met Your Mother), a former marine turned private investigator in a small town in Portland, Oregon. Stumptown is based on a graphic novel about a female detective who’s haunted by demons from her past and suffers from PTSD.

New episodes are added on Tuesdays.