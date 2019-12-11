WATCH | Miss Universe & Miss Nigeria's sisterhood will melt your heart

Miss Nigeria is a favourite in Mzansi after a video of her celebrating Zozi's win went viral on Monday.

After Zozi was announced the winner in Atlanta, US, on Sunday, the other contestants flooded her with hugs and well-wishes, while Olutosin, who was behind the crowd, was seen moving everyone out of the way so she could get to Zozi to congratulate her.

A picture of her with her thumbs up behind Zozibini also went viral.