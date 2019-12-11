Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss Universe & Miss Nigeria's sisterhood will melt your heart

11 December 2019 - 12:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on December 8. Note Miss Nigeria (top left) giving Tunzi the thumbs up.
Image: Supplied

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Nigeria Olutosin Itohan Araromi's friendship has got the social media streets stanning hard. This after another video of the two was shared by Olutosin on Twitter.

In the video, Olutosin congratulates Zozi and says: “I'm so proud of this young woman, she's going to kill it.” In response, Zozi says: “Thank you, I love you, I love you sis.”

Miss Nigeria is a favourite in Mzansi after a video of her celebrating Zozi's win went viral on Monday.

After Zozi was announced the winner in Atlanta, US, on Sunday, the other contestants flooded her with hugs and well-wishes, while Olutosin, who was behind the crowd, was seen moving everyone out of the way so she could get to Zozi to congratulate her. 

A picture of her with her thumbs up behind Zozibini also went viral.

The two forged a friendship at the beginning of their Miss Universe journey when they shared a room. 

LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi's message to SA after being crowned Miss Universe

