WATCH | Miss Universe & Miss Nigeria's sisterhood will melt your heart
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Nigeria Olutosin Itohan Araromi's friendship has got the social media streets stanning hard. This after another video of the two was shared by Olutosin on Twitter.
In the video, Olutosin congratulates Zozi and says: “I'm so proud of this young woman, she's going to kill it.” In response, Zozi says: “Thank you, I love you, I love you sis.”
My roomie & my sister the new @MissUniverse love her, enjoy your reign! #OneAfrica @zozitunzi #MissUniverse2019 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/vkQJXgZEJ0— Miss Universe Nigeria 2019 (@iamolutosin) December 10, 2019
Miss Nigeria is a favourite in Mzansi after a video of her celebrating Zozi's win went viral on Monday.
After Zozi was announced the winner in Atlanta, US, on Sunday, the other contestants flooded her with hugs and well-wishes, while Olutosin, who was behind the crowd, was seen moving everyone out of the way so she could get to Zozi to congratulate her.
A picture of her with her thumbs up behind Zozibini also went viral.
the Black girls rushing to her side is just 🥺🥺🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/5dQ7bDGYTB— uyang’ sir juicer (@inkalacarter) December 9, 2019
Dear brown skinned girl, your dreams are valid. pic.twitter.com/pTNW8HAG5a— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 9, 2019
The two forged a friendship at the beginning of their Miss Universe journey when they shared a room.
