Lifestyle

Eskom, dololo cash and missing skaftins: Mzansi on #ICannotSleepBecause

12 December 2019 - 09:21 By Jessica Levitt
Can't sleep? Many feel the same way.
Image: iStock / Justin Horrocks

As the year draws to an end, South Africans have taken to Twitter to give their reasons for not sleeping at night. 

Some of the top topics revolved around Eskom, lack of cash for Dezemba and missing skaftins.

In typical Mzansi style, many poked fun at their own situations, describing comedic moments about sleepless nights.

Here's a snapshot of #ICannotSleepBecause:

