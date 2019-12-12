Eskom, dololo cash and missing skaftins: Mzansi on #ICannotSleepBecause
As the year draws to an end, South Africans have taken to Twitter to give their reasons for not sleeping at night.
Some of the top topics revolved around Eskom, lack of cash for Dezemba and missing skaftins.
In typical Mzansi style, many poked fun at their own situations, describing comedic moments about sleepless nights.
Here's a snapshot of #ICannotSleepBecause:
#ICannotSleepBecause I'm still looking for the 'tsotsis' that sabotaged at Eishkom 😂😂😂ha nka ba thola fela pic.twitter.com/JSTYArRVnm— LadyT (@tshidimkk) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause deep down I need million in my bank account!! pic.twitter.com/bGgctGYZPO— A king does not take orders (@AlHaill_RSA) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause someone just called to ask for a favour, their January rent, I am still shocked pic.twitter.com/hdlgYkgGyT— Nkuzi ya Mutsonga (@nyikiwenkanyane) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause I already spent all my money and #KeDezembaToRememba pic.twitter.com/gENfB3MtaM— #Tso (@KeletsoSelekane) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause ke Dezember and I'm the definition of being broke💁🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/iZAWWypOqh— SamkeloXaba (@SamkeloXaba6) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause sleep won't put money in my bank account, and sleep is for people who are comfortable with their life and status #ThursdayMotivation— #IAmNtsiki (@NtsikeleloMiya) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause we had a braai and my friend borrowed my mother's tupperware for skaftin and my mother noticed and the dude is out of town for the next 3 weeks, there's a search party now looking for the container in the house, I'm in trouble if she finds out the truth. pic.twitter.com/NVf3sfs6gV— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) December 12, 2019
#ICannotSleepBecause.. I Don't Have Enough money for the rest of December😢 pic.twitter.com/z3hPjP7o6y— Tshego_Kgoloko (@Tshegof00536493) December 12, 2019