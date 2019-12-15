Humour

All I want for Christmas is to forget this year

I'm done with adulting, I just want to go outside and play with my friends

There's a modern Zulu saying that goes Akuqali ngokucosha amaphepha kuphela - Going around picking up random paper litter in the street is not the only sign of dementia.



This could possibly explain the general state of the Joburg CBD - perhaps no-one wants to be targeted as a demented individual, which is why paper bags are clogging up our drainage system during the current rains...