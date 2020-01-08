Get excited! 'Bad Boys' is back and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are a mood
The third instalment of Bad Boys is here, starring our all-time faves Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.
Lawrence says Bad Boys for Life was delayed because the script was “not right”.
He told GQ that there was a 17-year delay because Smith refused to do the movie until it was “right”.
“It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We didn’t want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, 'Oh, man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just gets better.'”
The flick premiered in Berlin on Tuesday and the duo has been getting fans excited after announcing Bad Boys for Life would hit the big screen on January 17.
Posting a video from Paris, Smith got fans into the mood.
Check out the trailer for the film.