Get excited! 'Bad Boys' is back and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are a mood

The third instalment of Bad Boys is here, starring our all-time faves Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lawrence says Bad Boys for Life was delayed because the script was “not right”.

He told GQ that there was a 17-year delay because Smith refused to do the movie until it was “right”.

“It wouldn’t have been a good movie. We didn’t want that. We wanted to do a sequel where people would go, 'Oh, man, that’s what I’m talking about. It just gets better.'”